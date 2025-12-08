© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Japan
-------------
- MAJOR Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake - Japan **** TSUNAMI THREAT **** SQ; I'M VERY CONCERNED THAT THE MEGA QUAKE IN 2004 KNOWN AS 'THE CHRISTMAS QUAKE', MAGNITUDE OVER 9+ COULD BE GETTING READY TO REPEAT 9+ MAGNITUDE QUAKE! https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/major-magnitude-7-6-earthquake-japan-tsunami-threat
---------------------------------
Jesus Suffers With Us
https://rumble.com/v72riaw-jesus-suffers-with-us.html?e9s=src_v1_clr%2Csrc_v1_upp_a