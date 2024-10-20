BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Moldova Decides: Navigating Election Integrity Amidst Foreign Influence"
Maverick News
Maverick News
35 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 6 months ago

"Join us for an in-depth exploration of Moldova's pivotal moment as the nation stands at a crossroads. On October 20, 2024, Moldovans will not only elect their next president but also decide through a referendum whether to pave the way for EU membership by amending their constitution. This video delves into the heated campaign atmosphere, where the promise of European integration meets allegations of foreign interference. We'll uncover the narratives, examine the influence tactics, and analyze what this vote means for Moldova's future between the East and the West. Will Moldova embrace the EU, or will other forces sway the vote? Tune in for a comprehensive look at the stakes, the strategies, and the shadow of alleged Russian meddling in this critical election."

Plus today's top news stories with Rick Walker

Keywords
newspoliticsgoldeconomicsgeopoliticsmoldova
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy