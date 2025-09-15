Joe Untamed: We’re Exploring Charlie Kirk’s Legacy, Diving into Faith and Religion with Pastor Garrett Graupner| 9.15.25

In the shadow of sorrow and fracture, we unite to grapple with stark realities and pursue meaningful solutions. This episode of Joe Untamed plunges into the devastating assassination of Charlie Kirk and the escalating violence fracturing America’s spirit. Yet, within this mourning lies a higher purpose: resilience, bravery, and solidarity against darkness.

With us is Pastor Garrett Graupner, the “Patriot Pastor” of Fervent Church in Texas, renowned for his fearless advocacy of faith and liberty. Pastor Graupner brings profound spiritual insight and steadfast resolve to this dialogue. Together, we’ll uncover the deeper moral struggles fueling today’s cultural turmoil, consider how the church must answer with both honesty and empathy, and ponder how Charlie’s life urges us toward reconciliation over retribution. This transcends mere discussion—it’s a summons to fortify our beliefs, safeguard our loved ones, and stand boldly in a world yearning for illumination.

We tackle one of America’s most pressing and agonizing challenges—the lethal toll of denying the reality of gender dysphoria. From the Minnesota school shooting to Charlie Kirk’s murder, we witness how unaddressed mental health struggles, cloaked by the deceptive allure of “gender-affirming care,” are driving disaster. This misguided doctrine doesn’t mend—it wounds. It preys on vulnerable youth, coerces institutions to prioritize ideology over care, and muzzles those who voice concern. On this program, we’ll expose the truth, insist on responsibility, and urge Congress to shield our children and communities from further ruin.



