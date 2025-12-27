‘American’ Ship Seized: Iran Unleashes Trump's Venezuela-style Oil Move In Hormuz Strait

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran has formally confiscated a foreign oil tanker seized near Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf. Authorities say the vessel was carrying nearly 4 million litres of smuggled fuel. The cargo and tanker are valued at over $5.2 million, now transferred to state ownership. Sixteen foreign crew members have been detained and handed over to judicial officials. The IRGC says the crackdown targets fuel smuggling driven by price gaps in the region. Iran warns Gulf waters will remain unsafe for smugglers amid rising regional tensions.
Mirrored - Times Of India
