Eggplants Thriving, New Pineapple Forming & New DIY Netted Tent for Plant Protection

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, April 15th. As the weather warms up the plants are doing well out in the south garden. The eggplants are growing well and the new pineapple is forming nicely. I came up with another idea for protecting my plants from garden invaders…I’ve constructed another netted tent. I also bought a few pomegranates and tamarind pods for their nutritional benefits. We’ve got rain coming soon so I was glad to be able to get so much done early in the week.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome from Kamakura
00:45Monday morning’s check-ups
04:37Part 1 New DIY Net Tent Project
14:38In the Kitchen: Pomegranates & Tamarind
18:24Part 2 New DIY Net Tent Project
26:40Scenes of Kamakura
28:32Mt. Fuji 富士山