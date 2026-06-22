Trump didn't hear that Bibi won't leave Lebanon - says he'll 'take a look' at Netanyahu's statements that Israeli Occupation Forces aren't planning on leaving Lebanon

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Trump says he'll "take a look" at Netanyahu's statements that Israeli Occupation Forces aren't planning on leaving Lebanon.
Trump thinks he can tell Iran what they can buy with their money:
“Money that is being unfrozen will be used to buy food, and the food will be exclusively bought through the U.S. from our farmers.” - Trump on Iranian frozen assets.