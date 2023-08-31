Create New Account
LIVE DR. JOEL WALLACH | Diabetes | High blood pressure | Kidney
Laska in the Great White North
Published 17 hours ago

08/02/23

Dr. Wallach: ‘Osteoporosis, arthritis, very simple disease to prevent and reverse, with a supplement program..

Time stamp 21:35 Kidney

Max call 📞 

Max | ‘Former truck driver for a lot of years, with a long history of high blood pressure and high blood sugar, also a Golf war veteran.’

Max, reason for contacting Dr. Wallach his kidneys are in end stage. 

Dr. Wallach: ‘We deal with literally thousands of patients a day all over the world.  We look forward to hearing from you, you telling your story will help a lot of people thank you.
Thank you for your service in the military. ‘

Time stamp 19:24 Good Food | Bad Food list

INFOHEALTHNEWS.COM

(800) 212-2603

Published by InfoHealth News



diabetespressurekidneydr joel wallach90 vitamins and mineralshigh blood

