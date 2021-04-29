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Antarctica's fourth-biggest ice shelf under threat of collapse - 'Leads to sea level rise ( Science News )
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110 views • April 29, 2021
Antarctica's fourth-biggest ice shelf under threat of collapse - 'Leads to sea level rise' ( Science News )
ANTARCTICA'S fourth-biggest ice shelf is at risk, of collapse due to ozone depletion and greenhouse emissions, scientists have warned today. If the Larsen C Ice Shelf breaks off, scientists fear it will cause sea levels to rise
As carbon dioxide (CO2) methane (CH4), chlorofluorocarbons and other gasses collect in the atmosphere, they trap heat and cause the planet to warm, a leading cause of anthropogenic climate change
ANTARCTICA'S fourth-biggest ice shelf is at risk, of collapse due to ozone depletion and greenhouse emissions, scientists have warned today. If the Larsen C Ice Shelf breaks off, scientists fear it will cause sea levels to rise
As carbon dioxide (CO2) methane (CH4), chlorofluorocarbons and other gasses collect in the atmosphere, they trap heat and cause the planet to warm, a leading cause of anthropogenic climate change
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