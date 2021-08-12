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People Think COVID is 81x More Dangerous Than it Actually Is
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30 views • August 12, 2021
In this video, I use official data from the CDC, FactCheck.org, and the Brookings Institute to explain why it doesn't make sense to panic over COVID-19.
Most people's perceived risk of death is wildly inaccurate, and the attempts to bully young healthy people into taking a COVID jab do not hold up to logic.
Join my email list: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
Links to data sources:
How misinformation is distorting COVID policies and behaviors: https://www.brookings.edu/research/how-misinformation-is-distorting-covid-policies-and-behaviors/
As Virus Cases Rise, Another Contagion Spreads Among the Vaccinated: Anger: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/27/health/coronavirus-vaccination-hesitancy-delta.html
Open Secrets, Sen. Charles E Schumer - New York: https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/charles-e-schumer/industries?cid=N00001093&;cycle=2020&type=C
UPDATE 1-Pfizer and Moderna raise prices for COVID-19 vaccines in EU- FT: https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/1-pfizer-moderna-raise-prices-121400124.html
Pharmaceutical firms rake in billions with Covid jabs: https://today.rtl.lu/news/business-and-tech/a/1768290.html
SciCheck and Our Commitment to Transparency: https://www.factcheck.org/2021/04/scicheck-and-our-committment-to-transparency/
Outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 Infections, Including COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Infections, Associated with Large Public Gatherings — Barnstable County, Massachusetts, July 2021: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7031e2.htm?s_cid=mm7031e2_w
Most people's perceived risk of death is wildly inaccurate, and the attempts to bully young healthy people into taking a COVID jab do not hold up to logic.
Join my email list: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
Links to data sources:
How misinformation is distorting COVID policies and behaviors: https://www.brookings.edu/research/how-misinformation-is-distorting-covid-policies-and-behaviors/
As Virus Cases Rise, Another Contagion Spreads Among the Vaccinated: Anger: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/27/health/coronavirus-vaccination-hesitancy-delta.html
Open Secrets, Sen. Charles E Schumer - New York: https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/charles-e-schumer/industries?cid=N00001093&;cycle=2020&type=C
UPDATE 1-Pfizer and Moderna raise prices for COVID-19 vaccines in EU- FT: https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/1-pfizer-moderna-raise-prices-121400124.html
Pharmaceutical firms rake in billions with Covid jabs: https://today.rtl.lu/news/business-and-tech/a/1768290.html
SciCheck and Our Commitment to Transparency: https://www.factcheck.org/2021/04/scicheck-and-our-committment-to-transparency/
Outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 Infections, Including COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Infections, Associated with Large Public Gatherings — Barnstable County, Massachusetts, July 2021: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7031e2.htm?s_cid=mm7031e2_w
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