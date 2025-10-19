Oh God, purge us from our sins & help us to sin not

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced somewhere in Canada on Sabbath, October 11, 2025.





Yeshua is our Savior. He is the Savior for all of humanity. As the Son of God and God manifested in the flesh, He lived a sinless, holy, pure life and as the Lamb of God, He died on the cross to wash our sins away and to cleanse us from all sins and unrighteousness.





Christ is our sin doctor and His holy, pure, sinless blood, which He spilled from His cross, washes us and cleanses us from all sins.





King David recognized his sin of adultery with Bathsheba in Psalm 51 and asked God to purge his sin away with hysop which symbolizes Christ’s spilled blood as the Lamb of God Who takes away the sins of the world.





We are reminded by the holy prophet of God, Isaiah, of Christ’s sacrifice on the cross approximately 800 years before the event happened and how are sins and transgressions separate us from God in Isaiah 53 and Isaiah 59:2 respectively. As followers of Christ, we must inform and warn others of the dangers of sin since the wages of sin is death in Romans 6:23.





Thus, to all unbelievers, you need to stop sinning willfully, which is breaking, willfully, any of God’s holy ten commandments of love, truth and righteousness. Abide in God’s love, truth and righteousness and ye shall do well as God’s grace will be upon you; however, if you continue to defy God and continue to reject Christ as your Savior, Who cleanses you from your sins, by remaining in your sins, then you remain under the law as your sins point to the commandment that you broke.





We are to confess our sins to God, whenever we sin, and God will wash our sins away in 1 John 1:9. We are to repent of our sins and be converted to Christ and our sins will be blotted out in Acts 3:19. Go and sin no more as per Christ’s holy words of truth in John 8:11.





Sin not says Paul in 1 Corinthians 15:34 and be part of God’s covenant in Hebrews 10:16 of allowing Him to write His holy laws, His holy ten commandments, in your mind and in your heart and ye shall be His child, His saint who keeps the commandments of God and have the faith of Yeshua or Jesus (Revelation 14:12, King James Bible).





Time is running out. Please do not hesitate to embrace Christ as your Savior...and not man-made religions.





