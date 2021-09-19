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The Secret Masonic Victory of World War 2
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70 views • September 19, 2021
The Secret Masonic Victory of World War 2
By Dennis Wise
"The Truth is Hate to Those Who Hate the Truth"
Western Freemasonry and their Masonic funded Eastern Communist friends won World War 2.
Everything we see today stems from that Jewish Masonic victory.
- All Freemasons in politics know the aim is a one world communist utopia.
- All policies today aid the minorities aimed at breaking down the family, the very basis of white culture.
Hitler knew who was behind it and now so do you.
HISTORY IS JUST A BLANKET OF RED LIES TO COVER THE BED OF WHITE GENOCIDE
https://ww2truth.com/2019/04/08/the-secret-masonic-victory-of-world-war-ii-by-dennis-wise/
Full 5 hour Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4OVRiyJqFrpn/
Part 1 The Russian Revolution https://www.bitchute.com/video/YoY5t3KWPTGs/
Part 2 The German Revolution https://www.bitchute.com/video/hpIDWSvAWSzB/
Part 3 Holodomor - Death by Famine https://www.bitchute.com/video/qA2qYu0M1jDl/
Part 4 Return of Their King https://www.bitchute.com/video/ECVb0HKDngPM/
Part 5 The Spanish Revolution https://www.bitchute.com/video/zAlH1yUD6Gti/
Part 6 The Mexican Revolution https://www.bitchute.com/video/ycgWDGtN9Lyf/
Part 7 Freemasonry and the Occult https://www.bitchute.com/video/IWQXAuhuKGjm/
Part 8 The Luciferian Doctrine Explained https://www.bitchute.com/video/7kxO8nNgp5r8/
Part 9 The Boer War https://www.bitchute.com/video/35DXMnU1CFvB/
Part 10 The Seeds Of The Holy War https://www.bitchute.com/video/4g1KOOAxK2sz/
Part 11 The Irish Revolution https://www.bitchute.com/video/qTPnb7SgJ87p/
Part 12 The Spanish Armada & The Occult https://www.bitchute.com/video/CEzr7V2dboQ2/
Part 13 The Last Holy War https://www.bitchute.com/video/VUnL2r1OIvzd/
Part 14 The Satanic British Talmudic Empire https://www.bitchute.com/video/FQu8oBzVKYCc/
Part 15 The Mystery of Stalin and the Masonic Agenda https://www.bitchute.com/video/CzFrM7mFBhzF/
Part 16 The Masonic Subversion of the Catholic Church https://www.bitchute.com/video/1yr2w0aOOhxl/
Part 17 Return of the Bolsheviks https://www.bitchute.com/video/SdpBACFxJ9yN/
Part 18 Who Really Started World War Two https://www.bitchute.com/video/9j0Ob9ELJAYv/
Part 19 Why did the NS leadership believe Jesus was not Jewish? https://www.bitchute.com/video/ztCyCJjaG9RI/
Final Part Sources and Discoveries
Bonus The Miracle Of Fatima
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VdorV8wrtJND/
By Dennis Wise
"The Truth is Hate to Those Who Hate the Truth"
Western Freemasonry and their Masonic funded Eastern Communist friends won World War 2.
Everything we see today stems from that Jewish Masonic victory.
- All Freemasons in politics know the aim is a one world communist utopia.
- All policies today aid the minorities aimed at breaking down the family, the very basis of white culture.
Hitler knew who was behind it and now so do you.
HISTORY IS JUST A BLANKET OF RED LIES TO COVER THE BED OF WHITE GENOCIDE
https://ww2truth.com/2019/04/08/the-secret-masonic-victory-of-world-war-ii-by-dennis-wise/
Full 5 hour Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4OVRiyJqFrpn/
Part 1 The Russian Revolution https://www.bitchute.com/video/YoY5t3KWPTGs/
Part 2 The German Revolution https://www.bitchute.com/video/hpIDWSvAWSzB/
Part 3 Holodomor - Death by Famine https://www.bitchute.com/video/qA2qYu0M1jDl/
Part 4 Return of Their King https://www.bitchute.com/video/ECVb0HKDngPM/
Part 5 The Spanish Revolution https://www.bitchute.com/video/zAlH1yUD6Gti/
Part 6 The Mexican Revolution https://www.bitchute.com/video/ycgWDGtN9Lyf/
Part 7 Freemasonry and the Occult https://www.bitchute.com/video/IWQXAuhuKGjm/
Part 8 The Luciferian Doctrine Explained https://www.bitchute.com/video/7kxO8nNgp5r8/
Part 9 The Boer War https://www.bitchute.com/video/35DXMnU1CFvB/
Part 10 The Seeds Of The Holy War https://www.bitchute.com/video/4g1KOOAxK2sz/
Part 11 The Irish Revolution https://www.bitchute.com/video/qTPnb7SgJ87p/
Part 12 The Spanish Armada & The Occult https://www.bitchute.com/video/CEzr7V2dboQ2/
Part 13 The Last Holy War https://www.bitchute.com/video/VUnL2r1OIvzd/
Part 14 The Satanic British Talmudic Empire https://www.bitchute.com/video/FQu8oBzVKYCc/
Part 15 The Mystery of Stalin and the Masonic Agenda https://www.bitchute.com/video/CzFrM7mFBhzF/
Part 16 The Masonic Subversion of the Catholic Church https://www.bitchute.com/video/1yr2w0aOOhxl/
Part 17 Return of the Bolsheviks https://www.bitchute.com/video/SdpBACFxJ9yN/
Part 18 Who Really Started World War Two https://www.bitchute.com/video/9j0Ob9ELJAYv/
Part 19 Why did the NS leadership believe Jesus was not Jewish? https://www.bitchute.com/video/ztCyCJjaG9RI/
Final Part Sources and Discoveries
Bonus The Miracle Of Fatima
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VdorV8wrtJND/
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