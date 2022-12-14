Situation Update, Dec 14, 2022 - Hot fusion breakthrough only "allowed" because of COLD FUSION revolution now under way

0:00 Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough

32:07 Digital Currency System

39:50 BRICS





- The real reason why HOT fusion breakthroughs are now allowed to be announced

- COLD fusion (LENR) is about to explode with investment and product offerings

- While cold fusion is DECENTRALIZED power, hot fusion is centralized and controlled

- Hot fusion requires users to be connected to the grid, where they can be monitored

- Cold fusion (LENR) will allow anyone to live entirely off grid and to recharge electric vehicles

- "Hybrid homes" will use a combination of LENR generators and high-efficiency batteries

- Both cold and hot fusion will result in cheaper energy, meaning cheaper FOOD

- Cheaper food means another population explosion

- This is why globalists are pushing rapid depopulation NOW, before energy and food get cheaper

- Copper prices set to skyrocket due to scarcity

- Electricity prices soar in the UK as cold weather arrives

- Update on FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried, who was denied bail

- Binance withdrawals reach $3 billion in one day

- SBF charged with SEC violations and sued by CFTC

- SBF will likely be "suicided" by Feb. 7th to cover up Dem slush fund secrets

- SBF was arrested right before he could testify and expose the Dems for election finance fraud

- America has lost nearly an entire generation of young men to the crypto tulip bulb mania bubble

- Crypto is going through a DETOX phase to clean out the scammers and fraudsters





