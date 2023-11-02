Create New Account
Israeli Air Force F-35I Fighter Jets Destroy a Quds-3 Cruise Missile over the Red Sea Launched by the Houthis from Yemen - Nov 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Israeli Air Force F-35I fighter jets destroy a Quds-3 cruise missile over the Red Sea launched by the Houthis from Yemen on Tuesday - Nov 2

This video is marked Nov 2, today. Not sure why in description it says Tuesday, might be a mistake.
Adding:

Six aircraft were recorded flying over the territory of Saudi Arabia, taking off from the American naval base in Bahrain. Also currently flying over the Red Sea is a KC-130J Super Hercules tanker aircraft.

The task of this group, which includes air and sea forces, is likely to be the destruction of missiles launched from Yemen.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

