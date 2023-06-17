California Law Would Redefine INFERTILITY: FERTILITY EQUALITY? Bill Gives Surrogates To Gay Men

Opponents of “gay marriage” have been proven completely right and the slippery slope is real.

Writer and weight loss coach Gina Bontempo is here to talk about the new California law that will require insurance companies to provide women surrogates to gay men.

California is trying to redefine infertility and change it from being classified as a medical condition in the name of “fertility equality”.

The term “fertility equality” is right out of the liberal playbook because it is designed to trigger a compassionate emotional response.

This bill could raise insurance premiums by over 300 million dollars.

Gay men do not care about the intentional trauma they are inflicting by taking a newborn baby away from their mother.

You cannot take away God’s design and biological order no matter how hard the LGBT try.

We live in a culture that cheapens pregnancy and it is to the detriment of women.

Surrogate mothers who want to sell their bodies to grow a baby for gay men will likely be depressed and a slave to Big Pharma for the rest of her lives.

We were specifically made to be alive in this time to fight this evil and satanism.



