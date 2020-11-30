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ABORTED CAUCASIAN MALE FETUS: THE HORRIFYING INGREDIENT IN ASTRA ZENECA’S COVID-19 VACCINE {MIRROR}
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
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850 views • November 30, 2020
Thanks to Mark at Global Agenda for this. Original link below...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bih0db0sTW9F/

If anyone you know actually WANTS to take the Coronavirus Jab please show them this. Ask them if they know what the ingredients are in that vaccine. They are easy to look up. This video lays it out.

This video makes it clear the developers of Astra Zeneca's vaccine use Caucasian baby boy parts in their formulation. This is what they call "recombine DNA" or "chimera DNA" - which means they are mixing DNA.
Why is that safe to put in a human body? This vax will kill and maim people. Please do your part to inform those you love and others. Share this info.

Related Link:
https://grandmageri422.me/2020/11/16/the-culling-of-the-human-race-begins-see-the-horrifying-ingredients-in-astrazenecas-covid-19-vaccine/

Email Mark here: [email protected]

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At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!

Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
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Keywords
vaccinescdcpandemicpopulation controlbill gatesworld health organizationgates foundationcoronaviruspirbright institutecovid-19plandemicid 2020scamdemicbill and melinda gatesculling the populationid chippingwas corona patentedis covid-19 patentedastra zenecaaborted baby parts in vaccineswhite baby boy parts in jabchimera dnarecombine dnafatal injectioncovid jabs
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