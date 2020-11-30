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ABORTED CAUCASIAN MALE FETUS: THE HORRIFYING INGREDIENT IN ASTRA ZENECA’S COVID-19 VACCINE {MIRROR}
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850 views • November 30, 2020
Thanks to Mark at Global Agenda for this. Original link below...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bih0db0sTW9F/
If anyone you know actually WANTS to take the Coronavirus Jab please show them this. Ask them if they know what the ingredients are in that vaccine. They are easy to look up. This video lays it out.
This video makes it clear the developers of Astra Zeneca's vaccine use Caucasian baby boy parts in their formulation. This is what they call "recombine DNA" or "chimera DNA" - which means they are mixing DNA.
Why is that safe to put in a human body? This vax will kill and maim people. Please do your part to inform those you love and others. Share this info.
Related Link:
https://grandmageri422.me/2020/11/16/the-culling-of-the-human-race-begins-see-the-horrifying-ingredients-in-astrazenecas-covid-19-vaccine/
Email Mark here: [email protected]
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At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
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Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bih0db0sTW9F/
If anyone you know actually WANTS to take the Coronavirus Jab please show them this. Ask them if they know what the ingredients are in that vaccine. They are easy to look up. This video lays it out.
This video makes it clear the developers of Astra Zeneca's vaccine use Caucasian baby boy parts in their formulation. This is what they call "recombine DNA" or "chimera DNA" - which means they are mixing DNA.
Why is that safe to put in a human body? This vax will kill and maim people. Please do your part to inform those you love and others. Share this info.
Related Link:
https://grandmageri422.me/2020/11/16/the-culling-of-the-human-race-begins-see-the-horrifying-ingredients-in-astrazenecas-covid-19-vaccine/
Email Mark here: [email protected]
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
Keywords
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