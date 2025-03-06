Syria: Mosques in Idlib & Hama are calling for jihad & a general mobilization towards the coast

Mosques in Idlib and Hama are calling for jihad and a general mobilization towards the coast following the announcement by Miqdad Fatihah of the start of an operation named "Liberation of the Coast."

No jihad for the Israelis taking land in the south tho...

Adding: ⚡️ Brigadier General Ghiath Dala has announced in a formal memo shown dated today, the establishment of the Military Council in the Syrian western coasts to fight Al Jolani and his forces.