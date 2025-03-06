Syria: Mosques in Idlib & Hama are calling for jihad & a general mobilization towards the coast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mosques in Idlib and Hama are calling for jihad and a general mobilization towards the coast following the announcement by Miqdad Fatihah of the start of an operation named "Liberation of the Coast."
No jihad for the Israelis taking land in the south tho...
@DD Geopolitics
Adding: ⚡️ Brigadier General Ghiath Dala has announced in a formal memo shown dated today, the establishment of the Military Council in the Syrian western coasts to fight Al Jolani and his forces.