NEW FREE ENERGY GENERATOR 20KW - FREE ENERGY FOREVER

The Liberty Engine Project
Index: 00:00 Introduction
00:27 Microwave transformer modification
01:07 Manufacture of the rotor
03:35 Fabrication of the structure
05:31 How to center the rotor
08:16 First test run
13:39 We disassemble the motor so that they can see that there are no hidden batteries
15:25 Completion of assembly details
16:50 We paint the structure
17:51 Functional test of the LEDs
17:58 Complete assembly of the "Liberty Engine"
25:32 Explanation of operation
26:24 Basic performance test
