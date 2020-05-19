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La historia de la TIERRA PLANA y sus PRUEBAS.
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83 views • May 19, 2020
#LaHistoria de la Teoría de la #TIERRAPLANA ...Es algo nuevo?
La teoría de que este mundo es un plano dimensional a manera de geoda ha sido aceptado por milenios por las antiguas culturas cuyas proezas aún no sabemos como se han realizado. Volvamos a revalorar lo antiguo. El sistema no funciona: HORA DE SALIR #ReactiveFactoryProject
La teoría de que este mundo es un plano dimensional a manera de geoda ha sido aceptado por milenios por las antiguas culturas cuyas proezas aún no sabemos como se han realizado. Volvamos a revalorar lo antiguo. El sistema no funciona: HORA DE SALIR #ReactiveFactoryProject
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