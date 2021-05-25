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STAY ALERT AND STANDING FIRM IN THE LORD
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10 views • May 25, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Peter 5:8-9. Christians cannot be lazy when they have given their worries to God. The devil always looks for people to attack. Christians must be ready for action. ‘The devil is your enemy’ because he opposes Christians. He wants them to fail. A lion is a fierce animal that kills and eats other animals. A lion usually looks for weaker animals, because they are easier to catch. It attacks them when they do not expect it. The devil behaves like this, so Christians must be ready for him. Christians must fight the devil and not give in to him. Another name for the devil is ‘Satan’. Christians must trust God and be strong.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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