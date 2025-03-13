CHP Talks: Lloyd Leugner—Fentanyl, Tariffs and Money Laundering!

March 13, 2025: My guest this week is Lloyd Leugner, a Canadian veteran, patriot and freedom fighter. Lloyd served 15 years in the Canadian Army, including 3 peacekeeping missions. In 2012, he received the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal and in 2018 he received the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers in honour of his work helping veterans who suffer from PTSD. In this episode, we discuss the Trump tariffs, the pathetic angry posturing of Canada’s mainstream political leaders, the reality of Canada’s fentanyl problems and the money laundering connected with drugs, casinos, the CCP and foreign interference in Canadian politics.





For an in-depth study of the fentanyl / money-laundering / casinos / real estate / CCP / foreign influence connections, check out Sam Cooper’s book, Wilful Blindness:

