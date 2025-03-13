BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Lloyd Leugner—Fentanyl, Tariffs and Money Laundering!
89 views • 1 month ago

March 13, 2025: My guest this week is Lloyd Leugner, a Canadian veteran, patriot and freedom fighter. Lloyd served 15 years in the Canadian Army, including 3 peacekeeping missions. In 2012, he received the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal and in 2018 he received the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers in honour of his work helping veterans who suffer from PTSD. In this episode, we discuss the Trump tariffs, the pathetic angry posturing of Canada’s mainstream political leaders, the reality of Canada’s fentanyl problems and the money laundering connected with drugs, casinos, the CCP and foreign interference in Canadian politics.


For an in-depth study of the fentanyl / money-laundering / casinos / real estate / CCP / foreign influence connections, check out Sam Cooper’s book, Wilful Blindness:

https://www.amazon.ca/Wilful-Blindness-network-tycoons-infiltrated/dp/0888903014


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

