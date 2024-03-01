



713,519 views Feb 26, 2024 #CivilFraud #Trump #Politics

Former President Trump has filed an appeal of his $454 million New York civil fraud judgment. NBC News' Lisa Rubin has details on the judge's ruling and the argument Trump's lawyers are making.





» Subscribe to MSNBC:





/ msnbc





Follow MSNBC Show Blogs

MaddowBlog: https://www.msnbc.com/maddowblog

ReidOut Blog: https://www.msnbc.com/reidoutblog





MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House, The ReidOut, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and Alex Wagner who brings her breadth of reporting experience to MSNBC primetime. Watch “Alex Wagner Tonight” Tuesday through Friday at 9pm Eastern.





Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com: https://www.msnbc.com/

Subscribe to the MSNBC Daily Newsletter: https://link.msnbc.com/join/5ck/msnbc...

Find MSNBC on Facebook:





/ msnbc

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:





/ msnbc

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:





/ msnbc





Trump appeals ruling in New York civil fraud case





#Trump #CivilFraud #Politics