Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump appeals ruling in New York civil fraud case
channel image
SaiMyName
0 Subscribers
32 views
Published 14 hours ago


713,519 views Feb 26, 2024 #CivilFraud #Trump #Politics

Former President Trump has filed an appeal of his $454 million New York civil fraud judgment. NBC News' Lisa Rubin has details on the judge's ruling and the argument Trump's lawyers are making.


» Subscribe to MSNBC:


 / msnbc


Follow MSNBC Show Blogs

MaddowBlog: https://www.msnbc.com/maddowblog

ReidOut Blog: https://www.msnbc.com/reidoutblog


MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House, The ReidOut, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and Alex Wagner who brings her breadth of reporting experience to MSNBC primetime. Watch “Alex Wagner Tonight” Tuesday through Friday at 9pm Eastern.


Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com: https://www.msnbc.com/

Subscribe to the MSNBC Daily Newsletter: https://link.msnbc.com/join/5ck/msnbc...

Find MSNBC on Facebook:


 / msnbc

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:


 / msnbc

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:


 / msnbc


Trump appeals ruling in New York civil fraud case


#Trump #CivilFraud #Politics

Keywords
trumpfraudcase

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket