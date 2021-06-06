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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 06-06-2021 We Will All Know Someone
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60 views • June 06, 2021
The VAERS system is beyond under reported as we know but even with that the numbers are staggering! If people are honest with themselves they will see they know no one affected by covid but we will all know someone negatively affected by the so called cure.
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Article Links:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
https://www.berlingske.dk/danmark/over-30-unge-fik-det-skidt-op-til-vaccination-i-ballerup-fredag
https://mises.org/wire/case-joe-rogan-vaccine-policy-and-freedom-speech
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
https://www.berlingske.dk/danmark/over-30-unge-fik-det-skidt-op-til-vaccination-i-ballerup-fredag
https://mises.org/wire/case-joe-rogan-vaccine-policy-and-freedom-speech
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