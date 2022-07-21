This Is A World Economic Forum Video From 7 Years Ago...





Titled 'RNA Therapeutics & DNA Editing'





Described Is An Experiment That Genetically Targeted Black Mice To Turn Them Into White Mice...through mRNA injections.😱





In light of billions of people having just received mRNA jabs it sends shivers down my spine to think what they could do… 🤦🏻‍♀️