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This Is A World Economic Forum Video From 7 Years Ago...
Titled 'RNA Therapeutics & DNA Editing'
Described Is An Experiment That Genetically Targeted Black Mice To Turn Them Into White Mice...through mRNA injections.😱
In light of billions of people having just received mRNA jabs it sends shivers down my spine to think what they could do… 🤦🏻♀️