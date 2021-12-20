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TRUMP'S ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY FORCING THE SHOTS
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245 views • December 20, 2021
Lest we forget....it's been one year since Trump forced the kill shots through at warp speed, ignoring the need for long term testing. He won and we lost.......so it's time for all Trumptards to drop the adoration for this psychopathic murderer.
Follow me on Substack: https://terratimes.substack.com/
Follow me on Substack: https://terratimes.substack.com/
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