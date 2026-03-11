BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THIS WEEK on THE HIGHWIRE!
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5805 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • Today

Del just got back from Washington, DC, and this Episode of The HighWire is loaded.


The MAHA Institute held one of the most important conversations on vaccine injury Del says he’s ever seen. The panels were extraordinary, the science is no longer being buried, and the discussion is going global. Bottom line: autism is not a mystery. Is the gaslighting is on its way out? 


RFK Jr. was also in DC, pushing his “Eat Real Food” campaign - and Del thinks it's spectacular. 


Meanwhile, a major shakeup inside HHS. Vinay Prasad is out. What does that mean? We break it down. 


Plus, Tracy Slepcevic joins the show. She sits on the IACC - the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee - and she's the parent of a child with autism. Real parents are now at the table inside of HHS. What a change! We will talk with her about what that means, and more. 


And, The HighWire is cooking… Literally. Chef Aran Goldstein has been transforming school lunch programs across the country, and he is bringing it to the studio.


Don’t miss The HighWire, Episode 467, TOMORROW! 


📅March 12, 2026

⏰Thursday, 11AM PT | 2PM ET

📺Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH

Keywords
newsdelbigtreethehighwire
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why I’m Stockpiling Fertilizer Now for Food Resilience

Why I’m Stockpiling Fertilizer Now for Food Resilience

Mike Adams
Beyond the prepping basics: Safeguarding your sanity when disaster strikes

Beyond the prepping basics: Safeguarding your sanity when disaster strikes

Zoey Sky
Master the art of food storage: Build a survival pantry that lasts

Master the art of food storage: Build a survival pantry that lasts

HRS Editors
How to store medications for emergencies: A practical guide for every household

How to store medications for emergencies: A practical guide for every household

Zoey Sky
The Last Bastion: Texas as the blueprint against global tyranny

The Last Bastion: Texas as the blueprint against global tyranny

Ramon Tomey
The savvy traveler&#8217;s guide: Staying safe when crisis strikes abroad

The savvy traveler’s guide: Staying safe when crisis strikes abroad

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy