Chicago Residents Say They No Longer Feel Sorry For Illegal Migrants, They Want Them GONE
Brookerteejones resident interview:
- Democrats committed to fully paying for 2 FULL YEARS of free housing for illegals
- They’re getting $15,000 in food stamps
- $5,000 in cash
- Free internet and WiFi
- Resident says they’re going to vote Democrat
“Why is the government paying people that came from another country rent for 2 years? Can we explain that?”