"We are speaking with gunfire."

The General Secretary, Comrade Ahmad Sa'adat
Scenes from the targeting of the rocket unit in the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ali Mustafa Brigade, the enemy's command and control center in the "Netzarim" axis in the northern part of the central governorate with a rocket barrage, in response to the occupation's crimes against our people.
Dated: 12/12/2024
