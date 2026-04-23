Salt's Shocking Secret: Accelerating Immune & Vascular Aging

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- Preclinical study links salt intake to accelerated immune and vascular aging via inflammatory signaling pathway.
- Excess salt activates immune system releasing interleukin-16, which induces cellular senescence in vessel lining cells.
- Senescent cells secrete inflammatory factors, reduce nitric oxide, impair artery relaxation and blood flow regulation.
- Mouse showed four-week high-salt diet caused vascular dysfunction, while senolytic drug navitoclax restored vessel function.
- Findings highlight diet-driven inflammation’s role in aging, but relevance and safety of interventions remain uncertain.
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