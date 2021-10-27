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40% Of NZ Jobs For VAXXED ONLY Ardern Announces In New Zealand
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40 views • October 27, 2021
WE ARE AT WAR - THE GUILTY WILL BE PUNISHED
NEW ZEALAND IS A MICROCOSM OF WHAT IS HAPPENING WORLD WIDE
TAKE NOTE OF THE WORDS SPOKEN. NUREMBERG 2.0.
ONLY A SOCIALIST LEADER PROMOTES DIVISION
40% Of NZ Jobs For VAXXED ONLY Ardern Announces In New Zealand
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/40-of-nz-jobs-for-vaxxed-only-ardern-announces-new-zealand_PX8yNcazRJe7EgV.html
NEW ZEALAND IS A MICROCOSM OF WHAT IS HAPPENING WORLD WIDE
TAKE NOTE OF THE WORDS SPOKEN. NUREMBERG 2.0.
ONLY A SOCIALIST LEADER PROMOTES DIVISION
40% Of NZ Jobs For VAXXED ONLY Ardern Announces In New Zealand
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/40-of-nz-jobs-for-vaxxed-only-ardern-announces-new-zealand_PX8yNcazRJe7EgV.html
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