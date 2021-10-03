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South African scamdemic: lawsuit against president, parliament and reserve bank
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20 views • October 03, 2021
After demonstrating that the virus Sars-cov-2 was never isolated and that the PCR testing has been misused, and the data manipulated to fit a political agenda, some activists in South Africa have sued (case n. CCT29941/21) their president, parliament, and reserve bank together with the minister of defense that operated in cahoots with the IMF during the planned covid scamdemic.
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