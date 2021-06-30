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Dr. Manuel Aparicio explains clinical studios of Chlorine Dioxide - CDS against COVID-19
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2620 views • June 30, 2021
Manuel Aparicio, MD, Medical Director of Centro Médico Jurica Medica Center in Querétaro, Mexico: Latin America Doctors are treating COVID with 99.6% Cure Rate. Why is it condemned by the FDA, but an experimental jab isn't?
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