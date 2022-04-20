Ohio Brett's Tour w/ Special Guest Couy Griffin of Cowboys For Trump

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Brett Bohl, aka Ohio Brett, is in full time ministry with a big vision. Brett plans to visit all 50 states in one year- meeting in homes, churches, country clubs or town halls to gather patriots together in a "team players only," setting to encourage, recruit, and fund Team Jesus! Along his journey he is teaming up with patriots from across the country for Holy Spirit led meetings. So far Brett has made it to 22 states and his organization, TheChristianRevolution.net, with the amazing Coach Dave, has raised over $300,000 to fund "good," including grants for covid treating doctors and attorney's fighting lockdowns, mandates and medical murder.
By divine intervention and with a notice of 6 hours, Team Jesus was joined by none other than Couy Griffin! Couy has a very unique personality whose exuberance for life and passion for Jesus oozes from his pours. He not only travelled the United States and Europe by horseback but he was called to go all the way to Israel where he leased a horse and road through town planting seeds. Couy was a pastor for 5 yrs and then felt the call to enter into government. He ran for County Commissioner in a New Mexico border town and won by a landslide. He saw first hand the need for Donald Trump's hard-line on illegal immigration. To support Trump he got some horse riders together and they road the C&O Canal into Washington DC, this group became known as Cowboys For Trump. This got the attention of President Trump who he has had the privileges of meeting and speaking to on several occasions. After all of that, he was unlawfully arrested on January 17th, 11 days after his peaceful and lawful protest on January 6. Although he has been tried, and acquitted of one charge, he was found guilty of trespassing. So he is still fighting these battles and we want to encourage everyone who is able to GIVE to Couy's GiveSendGo to help fund him in this fight for liberty! https://www.givesendgo.com/couy
Cornerstone Attorney Michael Hamilton told us of several moving cases that he is working on. Cases that are open and shut of medical tyranny and malpractice. Michael is not your average attorney, unless most attorney's grew up without television, reading college level books for fun. Michael has an outward calm demeaner but when he speaks you can tell there is a lion of a man inside. CornerstoneAttorney.com
Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/ohio-bretts-tour-w-special-guest-couy-griffin-of-cowboys-for-trump/
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