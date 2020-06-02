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Vernon Coleman - Banning His Video about CoronaVirus and Covid-19 May 2020
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52 views • June 02, 2020
A huge number of doctors now agree with me that governments have made huge mistakes in the way they have dealt with this virus. I’ve been saying this since February. Their propaganda has created much fear and I don’t think anyone in government now denies that the number of people dying because of the lockdowns – the so-called 'cure’ for the coronavirus – will be far, far greater than the number who will die from the virus itself. Governments everywhere have distorted truths and misled their populations.
My only aim has always been to provide some truths and, hopefully, some reassurance. I have never allowed advertising or sponsorship on my videos or my website. Both exist as what used to be called a public service. I don’t make TV or radio programmes and I don’t write articles or columns any more. Everything I’ve written or recorded about the coronavirus has resulted in my reputation being trashed so much that I would have been far better off if I’d kept my thoughts to myself.
I’ve never been able to do the sensible thing. My life has been one of fighting for lost and difficult causes and truths. I’ve spent most of my many years battling for people and animals without enough care for the consequences. And I’m pretty used to being banned and lied about, sneered at and patronised.
I said I was shocked but not surprised by YouTube’s decision.
I wasn’t surprised because YouTube seems to have got itself an unfortunate reputation for censoring people who put up videos on its channel.
See the rest here:- http://www.vernoncoleman.com/main.htm
My only aim has always been to provide some truths and, hopefully, some reassurance. I have never allowed advertising or sponsorship on my videos or my website. Both exist as what used to be called a public service. I don’t make TV or radio programmes and I don’t write articles or columns any more. Everything I’ve written or recorded about the coronavirus has resulted in my reputation being trashed so much that I would have been far better off if I’d kept my thoughts to myself.
I’ve never been able to do the sensible thing. My life has been one of fighting for lost and difficult causes and truths. I’ve spent most of my many years battling for people and animals without enough care for the consequences. And I’m pretty used to being banned and lied about, sneered at and patronised.
I said I was shocked but not surprised by YouTube’s decision.
I wasn’t surprised because YouTube seems to have got itself an unfortunate reputation for censoring people who put up videos on its channel.
See the rest here:- http://www.vernoncoleman.com/main.htm
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