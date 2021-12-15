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Are the Experimental Injections Safe and Effective?
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33 views • December 15, 2021
Are you getting the vaccine ? They say the only thing that will save us is the vaccine. The government media and celebrities are using fear to force you into something that you may not be sure about. They expect you to roll up your sleeve and do something to your body that can't be undone.
I don't know about you, but we have a few questions, so we're going to answer them.
Is the vaccine safe ? No. According to the FDA, their list of possible adverse event outcomes a k a. Side effects from the vaccine includes Gillian Barre syndrome, acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, transverse myelitis, encephalitis myelitis, encephalomyelitis, an NGO Encephalitis, Meningitis. Whoa. Far too many.
I don't know about you, but we have a few questions, so we're going to answer them.
Is the vaccine safe ? No. According to the FDA, their list of possible adverse event outcomes a k a. Side effects from the vaccine includes Gillian Barre syndrome, acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, transverse myelitis, encephalitis myelitis, encephalomyelitis, an NGO Encephalitis, Meningitis. Whoa. Far too many.
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