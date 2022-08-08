Doctors Deny Transplant Operation Over Covid Vaccine

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Wyatt Smith sits down with me tonight to share the story of his son Liam. Liam has been given only years to live, needing both a heart and lung transplant. His doctors at one of the most prestigious hospitals in the country have denied his life saving procedures without being vaccinated. I am sharing their story with you tonight in hopes of finding a saving grace for little Liam.