BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

13 year old boy driven INSANE by PFIZER poison injection - VAERS ID #1857960
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10274 followers
Follow
9
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1379 views • December 06, 2021
Write-up: Child experienced high fever, 99.5 fever along with other side effects including body pains, chills, headaches for several days. Additionally child experienced acute onset new symptoms including extremely elevated anxiety, nonstop worries and fears, irrational thoughts, OCD thoughts and behaviors, separation anxiety, lying on couch under a blanket for hours and scared of the entire world, requiring nonstop reassurance, unable to function with virtual school or focus and had to be removed from school for the remainder of the school year, restricted eating and fears to eat , psychosis, inability to complete daily functions, severe sleep disruption and lack of sleep, challenges showering, dressing and bathing self, repetitive speech, blank stares, dilated pupils, electric like jolts of pain sensation in his brain and head, crying and emotional, anger outbursts and aggression, tingling in all of his limbs, tics and other neurological symptoms, need for significant medical treatment from three specialists/ doctors including neurology/ immunology/ pediatrician and ER visit and many labs for the last five months plus. Needed to have significant special education support and IEP in place upon return from school and 1:1 case manager and much assistance from staff to function daily.
SOURCES:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-cdc-adverse-events-deaths-5-year-old-died-pfizer-vaccine/
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1857960

Mirrored - Boot Camp
Keywords
insanitypsychosispfizervaxx
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
First U.S. Trial Against TikTok to Test Claims Platform Fueled Teen Mental Health Harms

First U.S. Trial Against TikTok to Test Claims Platform Fueled Teen Mental Health Harms

Edison Reed
Study Finds Scented Products Raise Indoor Air Pollution Levels

Study Finds Scented Products Raise Indoor Air Pollution Levels

Iva Greene
Study: Stroke Rates Nearly Doubled in Adults Under 55

Study: Stroke Rates Nearly Doubled in Adults Under 55

Morgan S. Verity
Foods To Eat and Avoid for a Healthier Gallbladder

Foods To Eat and Avoid for a Healthier Gallbladder

Coco Somers
Australian PM: OpenAI Agent Accessed Country&#8217;s Medicare Portal

Australian PM: OpenAI Agent Accessed Country’s Medicare Portal

Edison Reed
Pfizer Grants to Nonprofits Preceded Massachusetts Vaccine Exemption Lobbying Letter

Pfizer Grants to Nonprofits Preceded Massachusetts Vaccine Exemption Lobbying Letter

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy