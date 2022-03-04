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Jim Caviezel Exposes Adrenochrome & Child Sex Trafficking
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4436 views • March 04, 2022
Sound of Freedom is an upcoming American biographical action drama film directed by Alejandro Monteverde and starring Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino, and Bill Camp. Caviezel plays Tim Ballard, a self-styled anti-human trafficking activist and founder of the organization Operation Underground Railroad.
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