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Illumined Souls Cannot Be Enslaved - Shunyamurti Q&A
Sat Yoga
Sat Yoga
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45 views • December 08, 2021
How do we reclaim our self-sovereignty in the face of mass mandates, an oppressive depopulation agenda and the enslavement of humanity? Shunyamurti helps us recognize the forces of fear that are at work and reminds us that our work is to stand up

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[To All Who Listen to Shunyamurti’s Teachings: Thank you all for your serious consideration of these ideas, which are intended to help you live a more coherent, peaceful, creative, compassionate, and productive life, and to be of service to the welfare of our world. We understand that our approach to existential concerns is not for everyone. We honor your right to disagree with these ideas and to stop listening if you do not like them. We gladly post comments with disag
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