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The Real Story - OAN Jan 6th Commission with Mark Geist
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70 views • July 06, 2021
Mark Geist, co-author of '13 Hours: The Inside Account of What Really Happened in Benghazi' and member of the Annex Security Team, gives The Real Story on what the January 6th committee will really be investigating and what to expect in the coming weeks.
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