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This Lockdown was PREDICTED 2 Months BEFORE it happened
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39 views • March 26, 2020
https://jobs.cdc.gov/job/dallas/public-health-advisor-quarantine-program/250/14136286
Crystal ball or what? As you can see someone did know this prior to the rollout and they have end dated this through May?
Think about this...
Keep your eyes open, listen to your gut - something is not right.
We need to stand for something or we will fall for anything.
Crystal ball or what? As you can see someone did know this prior to the rollout and they have end dated this through May?
Think about this...
Keep your eyes open, listen to your gut - something is not right.
We need to stand for something or we will fall for anything.
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