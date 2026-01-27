BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Clintons' Subpoena Standoff: Epstein Cover-Up & Congressional Contempt
John Michael Chambers opens with a bombshell update from Representative James Comer: the Clintons are now facing congressional contempt proceedings after refusing to comply with subpoenas for sworn, transcribed testimony on their ties to Jeffrey Epstein.


Chambers details their "ridiculous" demand for a private, off-the-record meeting with no transcript—a move he calls "insulting to the American people." With Bill Clinton’s history of parsing words under oath and Hillary’s documented connections to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, the House Oversight Committee is pushing for full transparency.


