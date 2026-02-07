Conrad Vine Says Adventists Need to Protect Themselves With Guns, Weapons, & Firearms B4 Sunday Law

Dr. Conrad Vine preached a sermon entitled, "The Biblical Right To Self Defense." Seventh Day Adventists must understand that Conrad Vine is misleading SDA Church members on more than one SDA doctrine. The SDA faith is rooted in the Third Angel's Message, which teaches that the government willseek to force us by using guns and weapons to comply with their rules. Are Christians to use guns and firearms to defend themselves? Is there a Biblical right to self defence?





David House