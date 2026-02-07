BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Conrad Vine Says Adventists Need to Protect Themselves With Guns, Weapons, & Firearms B4 Sunday Law
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
12 views • 1 day ago

Dr. Conrad Vine preached a sermon entitled, "The Biblical Right To Self Defense." Seventh Day Adventists must understand that Conrad Vine is misleading SDA Church members on more than one SDA doctrine. The SDA faith is rooted in the Third Angel's Message, which teaches that the government willseek to force us by using guns and weapons to comply with their rules. Are Christians to use guns and firearms to defend themselves? Is there a Biblical right to self defence?


ProphesyAgainTV SDA Apostasy: Common Sense Protection. Ellen White, Guns, Firearms. Andrew Henriques https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4QMrNeitzsQ&t=530s


Conrad Vine & Adventist Frontier Missions Push Vaccines On SDA Youth Entering Missionary Fields

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oy66qT3wZcY&t=4s


Advent Media Connect Rebuked By SDA Desmond Doss, The Conscientious Objector. Bearing Arms In WW2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6HsZ_ffLVwY&t=103s


What Happens When You Die? Do You Go To Heaven? Spiritualism In Christianity. The State Of The Dead https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n-MXZjJKMOQ&t=119s


#SelfDefense

#FireArms

#SDA

#Guns


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1769110716


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

sunday law2nd amendment rightsconrad vinedr conrad vinesda sermonspresent truth sermonssda newsconrad vine sermonsthe biblical right to self defenseshould christians bear armsshould christians own gunsjailed for self defensebiblical self defenseconrad vine village church
