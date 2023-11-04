If It's Your Last Chance Take It

Sometimes You only get one shot and you better take it?

Judas last chance, we all have one?





Joh 13:4 He riseth from supper, and laid aside his garments; and took a towel, and girded himself.

Joh 13:5 After that he poureth water into a bason, and began to wash the disciples' feet, and to wipe them with the towel wherewith he was girded.







Can you imagine Jesus washing Judas feet and all he could think about was those thirty pieces of silver. He could have said “Lord the Pharisees approached me”





Joh 13:10 Jesus saith to him, He that is washed needeth not save to wash his feet, but is clean every whit: and ye are clean, but not all.

Joh 13:11 For he knew who should betray him; therefore said he, Ye are not all clean.







Jesus knew exactly what was going to happen however it was Judas choice. He had free will, Peter and John are taking no chances they want to know who?





Joh 13:25 He then lying on Jesus' breast saith unto him, Lord, who is it?

Joh 13:26 Jesus answered, He it is, to whom I shall give a sop, when I have dipped it. And when he had dipped the sop, he gave it to Judas Iscariot, the son of Simon.

Joh 13:27 And after the sop Satan entered into him. Then said Jesus unto him, That thou doest, do quickly.

Jesus said to Judas you have made your choice, go for it?





Mat 27:3 Then Judas, which had betrayed him, when he saw that he was condemned, repented himself, and brought again the thirty pieces of silver to the chief priests and elders,

Mat 27:4 Saying, I have sinned in that I have betrayed the innocent blood. And they said, What is that to us? see thou to that.

Mat 27:5 And he cast down the pieces of silver in the temple, and departed, and went and hanged himself.







Judas still had a chance to repent, all he had to do was stick around until after the resurrection, that day on the beach just as Jesus forgave Peter he would have forgiven Judas, it's not over until you take your last breath.



