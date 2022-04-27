© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Building a pallet garden easy Step 2 finishing shelves and planting seeds
Follow
5
Share
Report
2156 views • April 27, 2022
This is the second step in building a pallet garden! Adding the shelves and then putting in soil, seeds and watering them! * *I am raising money to buy a plot of land and start a homestead if you would like to donate my paypal is [email protected]
Thank you all for you support!
Thank you all for you support!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.