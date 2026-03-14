Endotoxin and Its Role in Kidney Diseases

Chris Shade, PhD: When you get into something like kidney cirrhosis or fibrosis or the polycystic kidney disease or any of the kidney diseases, it goes back into blocking these abilities to break down old structures, clear out waste, and build up new structures. And if there's one toxin that really does that the most, it is endotoxin. Might as well just define it now.

Endotoxins are parts of gram-negative bacteria that get into circulation. It's not whole bacteria. It's parts of them. And your immune system has an elaborate pattern recognition system. And it sees them. And it's like Ecoli in the blood. Sound the alarm. This is going to be septic. Everything is, all hell's going to break loose.

Go kill everything. There's nothing to kill. The way you kill invading bacteria or viruses or parasites is dominantly with prooxidant activity. You create peroxide radicals, you create bleach-like compounds, and you go and you throw those at them to kill them. And so when you're doing that, you turn down your own antioxidant system. And involved in the antioxidant system is the detox system and that recycling system that all gets shut down while you're dealing with this acute issue.

Problem is, within endotoxin, it's not usually an acute issue. It's a chronic endotoxemia that comes from bad barriers. Bad barriers would be GI. We call that leaky gut. And we miss some of these other things like periodontal inflammation. Periodontal infection causes serious endotoxin. They’re associated with heart disease and depression. What are heart disease and depression?

One is vascular inflammation? One is neuroinflammation. They're all from these chronic inflammagens

12/1/2024 - Mitochondria, Gut, and Detox: A Deep Dive into PKD Healing | Chris Shade, PhD - REVERSING PKD FELIX S. MUELLER: https://youtu.be/k1OE9xmcUdM?si=q_qyrimi9Vm9oWFG