© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MASSIVE CRINGE ALERT- OBEDIENT LINED UP SHEEPLE KEEPING THEIR DISTANCE & GETTING THAT BOOSTER SHOT
Follow
2
Share
Report
71 views • December 26, 2021
Im Starting to Agree With the "Upper Echelons" in That This World Really Is Over Populated With Morons and Worthless Automatons, Check Out This Flock of Fucking Garbage Lined Up All "Socially Distanced" for Their Moronic / Omicron Shot, I Think These Drones Cant Get Any More Stupid and They Just Keep Pushing the Bar, Im Done With These Cunts, Let It Be What It Is.
credit goes to / pulled from ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/mI1g3sd83WqV/
credit goes to / pulled from ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/mI1g3sd83WqV/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.