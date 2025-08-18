💥🇺🇦🇦🇿 Azerbaijani media reported details of the Russian strike on the SOCAR oil depot in Odessa region.

According to the reports, the attack resulted in multiple direct hits, sparking a fire. All storage tanks were damaged along with the pumping station, control and weighing facilities, technical buildings, and the perimeter fence.

The same depot was struck earlier on August 8, Minval noted. On August 6, Russian forces also hit the Orlovka gas metering station, which had been used to pump Azerbaijani gas into Ukraine.