11/11/25 TRUMP CR WIN! COP30 BIOSYN Soil/Gates! HRC P4P Files! SCOTUS: Mail-in-Ballots/Elector Pardons!

GO here for CC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtNQakjIX2c

11/11/25: President Trump Win! on CR without DS/BHO Insurance Fraud extended! Gates Foundation launches $1.4B Climate Adaptation Package to deploy biosyn soil into farming globally with Novo Nordisk! DOJ sends "Clinton Corruption Files" to Senate Judiciary Com. on HRC/CF pay-4-play while HRC Secretary of State...& Much More! Pray for God's Guidance and Protection on Trump & Team as America is attacked from rogue Globalists & entrenched DS! WE ARE FREE!





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777





Join the Pray 4 America Movement:

Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34





"Clinton Corruption Files": CF Pay for Play Investigation:

https://justthenews.com/accountability/political-ethics/clinton-corruption-files-bondi-patel-unleash-new-evidence-about





Mel K & Martin Armstrong~The Forecaster Reveals the Truth Again 11/6/25:

https://rumble.com/v71c1cg-the-forecaster-reveals-the-truth-again-martin-armstrong-strongeconomics.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a





COP30: Gates Foundation $1.4B to force bioengineered soil in partnership with Novo Nordisk:

https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/bill-gates-launches-14-billion-soil





Antifa massive assault at TPUSA @ Berkeley:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/11/bloody-fight-breaks-near-tpusa-event-berkeley-video/





Nancy Pelosi's daughter running for State Senate, CA:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/11/nancy-pelosis-daughter-launches-political-career-announces-run/





Cybertruck Bomber/Las Vegas: 70 pp dossier classifed by Pentagon:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15254941/Las-Vegas-Cybertruck-bomber-cops-refuse-release-manifesto.html





Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products

to monthly supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount code)





PayPal: [email protected]





Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330

https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv6852





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime! Prayer Wave!!

WE ARE FREE !!