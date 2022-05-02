BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Staying "Safe" is a Trap--We need to Stay Free!
Peter R. Breggin, MD
Peter R. Breggin, MDCheckmark Icon
1404 followers
Follow
5
Share
Report
678 views • May 02, 2022
The Left emphasizes stay “safe” not stay “free”! The code word of safety is used to impose totalitarianism by promising “safety”. Now, the concept of “safety” is being used to take over the control of the world through the World Health Organization. This will lead to transhumanism.



Our interview with Jamie Glazov, PhD, was wide-ranging and insightful. Jamie observes that the Left wants to erase God’s image in us and erase any differences between us. They embrace cultures and clothing that stifle all individuality and originality between persons. There is no sacredness of the individual in the eyes of the Left.



The evil monstrosity has gone global. When totalitarians are trying to impose their totalitarian order they will use the medical industry to impose control and capture free people in their net. The digitalization of human beings is planned and being introduced in stages. The Chinese mass surveillance technology and system is going global. This is being seen by the global predators as the inevitable result of technological progress. The information control will ultimately be complete and technology will be the weapon being used against us.



Jamie Glazov holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the editor of Frontpage Magazine, the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate:The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror, and the host of the web TV show The Glazov Gang. His latest book is Jihadist Psychopath: How He Is Charming, Seducing, and Devouring Us. Visit him at JamieGlazov.com.
Keywords
authoritariantranshumanismtotalitarianinformation controlglobal controlindividualization
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Garrison Vance
Researcher Claims Seafloor Patterns Near Bermuda Triangle May Be &#8220;Sunken City&#8221;; Experts Cite Lack of Evidence

Researcher Claims Seafloor Patterns Near Bermuda Triangle May Be “Sunken City”; Experts Cite Lack of Evidence

Iva Greene
Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Belle Carter
Anthropic and OpenAI CEOs cry ‘slow down’ as AI stock market trembles underweight of their own Frankenstein

Anthropic and OpenAI CEOs cry ‘slow down’ as AI stock market trembles underweight of their own Frankenstein

Lance D Johnson
9/11&#8217;s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

9/11’s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

Douglas Harrington
Houthi missiles and a mystery drone strike expose the cracks in Saudi Arabia&#8217;s shield

Houthi missiles and a mystery drone strike expose the cracks in Saudi Arabia’s shield

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy