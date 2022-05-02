Staying "Safe" is a Trap--We need to Stay Free!

The Left emphasizes stay “safe” not stay “free”! The code word of safety is used to impose totalitarianism by promising “safety”. Now, the concept of “safety” is being used to take over the control of the world through the World Health Organization. This will lead to transhumanism.







Our interview with Jamie Glazov, PhD, was wide-ranging and insightful. Jamie observes that the Left wants to erase God’s image in us and erase any differences between us. They embrace cultures and clothing that stifle all individuality and originality between persons. There is no sacredness of the individual in the eyes of the Left.







The evil monstrosity has gone global. When totalitarians are trying to impose their totalitarian order they will use the medical industry to impose control and capture free people in their net. The digitalization of human beings is planned and being introduced in stages. The Chinese mass surveillance technology and system is going global. This is being seen by the global predators as the inevitable result of technological progress. The information control will ultimately be complete and technology will be the weapon being used against us.







Jamie Glazov holds a Ph.D. in History with a specialty in Russian, U.S. and Canadian foreign policy. He is the editor of Frontpage Magazine, the author of the critically acclaimed and best-selling, United in Hate:The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror, and the host of the web TV show The Glazov Gang. His latest book is Jihadist Psychopath: How He Is Charming, Seducing, and Devouring Us. Visit him at JamieGlazov.com.