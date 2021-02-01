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Sugar And MSG Are Poisons!
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318 views • February 01, 2021
If you're eating processed foods, you are eating a lot of addictive and toxic chemicals. In this video, we discuss sugar and MSG-why they're SO BAD and how to start eliminating them.
Here's a link to a good list of other names for MSG: https://glutathionediseasecure.com
Here's a list of some of the other common used names for sugar:
Dextrose
Sucrose
Glucose
Corn Syrup
High Fructose Corn Syrup
Corn Syrup Solids
Corn Sweetener
Fructose
Maltodextrin
Maltose
Agave (not better than sugar!)
Invert sugar
Evaporated Cane Juice
Here's a great resource to help you kick the sugar habit:
https://nancyappleton.com/
Here's a link to a good list of other names for MSG: https://glutathionediseasecure.com
Here's a list of some of the other common used names for sugar:
Dextrose
Sucrose
Glucose
Corn Syrup
High Fructose Corn Syrup
Corn Syrup Solids
Corn Sweetener
Fructose
Maltodextrin
Maltose
Agave (not better than sugar!)
Invert sugar
Evaporated Cane Juice
Here's a great resource to help you kick the sugar habit:
https://nancyappleton.com/
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